ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Prosecutor's office: Mary Kross did give false statements to the police ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Mary Kross.
Mary Kross. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

The prosecutor's office has stated that filmmaker and activist Mary Kross made false statements in her claims that she had been attacked on Stroomi Beach in Tallinn in November 2018.

On a post on its social media page Wednesday evening (link in Estonian), the office said that: "The court has found that the statements made by Mary Cross have been proved false."

The office also encouraged those who have genuinely been the victim of a crime to report it to the police immediately, noting people have nothing to fear from being accused of making false statements – provided they have not done so.

"We … encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime to contact the police as soon as possible. Unfortunately, it is not always possible to track down the perpetrator, but you should not be afraid of being prosecuted for making false statements - only if it is proven that the case described to the police never happened [will this take place]," the office went on.

The prosecutor's office also noted its regret that a false picture of what happens in a case can also be presented to the media.

Mary Kross response: Think hard before approaching the police

Kross claimed that she had been attacked by two men who threw rocks at her dog, while she was walking on or near the beach in North Tallinn.

The men exhorted her to return home, she said, and later sketched a logo emblazoned on one of the men's clothing which resembled that of the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE).

The story first appeared on the social media page of tech entrepreneur Karoli Hindriks, where Kross was not named.

After reporting the claims to the Police and border Guard Board (PPA), a subsequent investigation, including mobile phone records analysis, revealed there was no evidence that Kross had been at the location at the time she said.

Kross exercised her right to remain silent after being charged with providing false evidence.

After more than one delay in the hearing at the Harju County Court, the prosecutor's office terminated the case on the grounds of it not being in the public interest, last week.

Kross was however ordered to pay €3,000 to the Estonian state.

Kross also claimed in the media on Wednesday that the incident had indeed taken place.

In a piece published in daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian), Kross said that she had more than one mobile phone and that another piece of evidence, that security footage revealed her car had not been parked where she said it had, could be mitigated since she may have parked elsewhere.

Kross added she opted to agree with the prosecutor's office to wind up the case since the alternative of appealing any guilty decision in court would not be attractive to her, also decrying the use of the case to gain political capital (Kross is married to Reform Party MP Eerik-Niiles Kross).

She added that she agreed to pay the sum levied on her to the state, given the latter had picked up procedural costs over the matter.

Kross also suggested people think before approaching the PPA, particularly as an alien, recommending that people bring an interpreter with them if going to the police is necessary.

The PPA should also consider the psychological state of those who approach it, particularly if suspects in a crime are also present, Kross said, concluding that people do not have a clear picture of what really happened that day simply from what they read in the media.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppaprosecutor's officemary krossmary kross stroomi beach casemary kross allegations
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Watch Again
Latest news
16:01

President 'disappointed' that education system still not Estonian-only

15:36

Bank of Estonia: Third quarter Finnish tourist numbers up 5 percent on year

15:04

Swedbank lowers Estonia's 2019 economic growth forecast to 3.2 percent

14:42

ERR TV and radio channel broadcasts mark fall of the Berlin Wall

14:07

Centre MEP chides party colleague for Kaljulaid Russia visit stance

13:39

Gallery: Tallinn Christmas tree felled in Haabersti

13:07

Gallery: New foreign trade and IT minister Kaimar Karu starts work

12:35

Tallink posts record-breaking nearly €55 million profit in third quarter

12:03

Gallery: Independent MP Raimond Kaljulaid joins Social Democratic Party

11:47

Yandex.Taxi expands to Ida-Viru County

11:19

Equality commissioner: Climate in Estonia reminiscent of 1920s Germany

10:29

Ratings: Reform remains most popular, Centre support highest since election

10:14

Minister's domestic violence comment to pregnant women sparks controversy

09:36

ERR chief: Funding could be linked to tax revenue or GDP growth

09:07

October consumer price index up 1.6 percent on year

09:00

Prosecutor's office: Mary Kross did give false statements to the police

06.11

Up to 160 Estonian troops committed to international operations for 2020

06.11

What the papers say: Eesti Laul back in Tartu, Tõrva deputy mayor resigns

06.11

Judge facing bribery charges given one-year unpaid leave

06.11

Opposition parties end prime minister's question boycott

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: