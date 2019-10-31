Prosecutor: Mary Kross did not harm anyone in beach attack claims

District prosecutor Ülle Jaanhold said that she requested court proceedings into charges against filmmaker and activist Mary Kross of giving false evidence to the police be terminated on the individual merits of the case.

Kross, a U.S. citizen married to Reform MP Eerik-Niles Kross, appeared at Harju County Court via a video link. She stood charged of providing false evidence to the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) last November. Kross claimed she had been victim of a xenophobic attack on Tallinn's Stroomi Rand beach. However, a PPA investigation revealed no evidence that she had been in the location at the time she claimed.

Kross' legal counsel, Oliver Nääs, agreed with the prosecutor's request, as did the court, and the hearing, which had been delayed by nearly two months, was wound up, as announced Thursday.

Jaanhold said that the context in which Kross had made the statements showed no malice directed at any real individual, and was an action she regretted.

"We took into account that the statements she (i.e. Kross-ed.) made were of a general nature, and she had not lied about any particular person who would have been inconvenienced by the falsehood," Jaanhold said, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

"We also took into account the fact that that Mary Kross had no prior penalties, and has regretted her act. Mary Kross has understood her actions and it is hoped that she will continue to act lawfully if she is not convicted," Jaanhold added.

Kross has been ordered to pay costs of €3,000 in relation to the case.

