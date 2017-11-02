news

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister ({{commentsTotal}})

News
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala meeting with Estonian MPs in Tallinn on Thursday. Nov. 2, 2017.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala meeting with Estonian MPs in Tallinn on Thursday. Nov. 2, 2017. Source: (Erik Peinar/Riigikogu)
News

Developments in Libya, migration, security and economic issues were discussed at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committees of the Riigikogu with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala in Tallinn on Thursday.

TheDeputy chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) assured Siala that mitigation of the situation and reaching a political solution to the crisis in Libya were important for the EU and Estonia alike, according to a Riigikogu press release. "International support is important for resolving the situation, but the solution can be successful only if it is managed by Libya," she noted.

Pentus-Rosimannus also said that Estonia supported Libya in the fight against the smuggling of immigrants, weapons and drugs.

Siala provided the Estonian MPs with an overview of the situation in his country as well as Libya's relations with its neighboring countries. In his opinion, it is necessary to overcome the power vacuum in Libya and ensure the stability of the country. To achieve this, a constitutionl referendum will be held, and if it is approved, presidential and parliamentary elections as well.

Also discussed at the meeting were the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in controlling the pressure of immigration and relieving the humanitarian situation, a well as issues relating to Libya's economy and finances in relation to the use of oil income to benefit all Libyans.

Thursday's meeting was also attended by Foreign Affairs Committee member Barbi Pilvre (SDE) and National Defence Committee members Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone (Center), who is also a member of the Estonia-Africa Parliamentary Group.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

national defence committeeriigikoguolga ivanovaforeign affairs committeekeit pentus-rosimannuslibyaoudekki loonebarbi pilvretaha siala


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}}. Log out
Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Opinion
MORE NEWS
01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

Interview
BUSINESS
Culture
2017 local elections
FEATURE
Galleries

About us

Staff & contacts | Comments rules

Would you like to contribute an article, a feature, or an opinion piece?

Let us know: news@err.ee

Latest news
17:38

Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

16:40

Estonian police fire service weapon to stop attack 8 times in 5 years

15:43

State approves extension of Estonia's missions in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kosovo

14:47

OECD praises Estonia as efficient, clever at UNESCO education conference

13:46

Center to lead Tallinn in coalition with Greens Updated

12:44

VKG loses oil shale price dispute in court

11:53

Izmailova: Coalition with Center will benefit Greens in Riigikogu elections

10:51

35,000 people have renewed ID card certificates

09:42

Healthcare e-services to remain available after certificates are revoked

01.11

NB8 meeting in Helsinki focuses on various modern challenges

01.11

MEPs call on Estonia to work toward EU-wide Magnitsky List sanctions

01.11

NIHD: Estonia's alcohol consumption per adult continues to drop in 2016

01.11

Swedbank CEO: Economic inequality in Estonia bigger than ever before

01.11

PÖFF organizers announce 2017 jury members

01.11

Estonia's business environment ranked 12th in world by World Bank

01.11

18,000 people unable to update their ID cards remotely

01.11

Royal Welsh begin serving in Estonia as part of NATO battle group

01.11

Police to use tasers starting summer 2018, says PPA director general

01.11

Technical errors making ID card certificate renewal difficult

01.11

Mikser, Luik: Catalonia not comparable to Estonia under USSR rule

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: