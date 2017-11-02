Estonian MPs meet with Libyan foreign minister

Developments in Libya, migration, security and economic issues were discussed at a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defence Committees of the Riigikogu with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Libya in the Government of National Accord Mohamed Taha Siala in Tallinn on Thursday.

TheDeputy chairwoman of the Foreign Affairs Committee Keit Pentus-Rosimannus (Reform) assured Siala that mitigation of the situation and reaching a political solution to the crisis in Libya were important for the EU and Estonia alike, according to a Riigikogu press release. "International support is important for resolving the situation, but the solution can be successful only if it is managed by Libya," she noted.

Pentus-Rosimannus also said that Estonia supported Libya in the fight against the smuggling of immigrants, weapons and drugs.

Siala provided the Estonian MPs with an overview of the situation in his country as well as Libya's relations with its neighboring countries. In his opinion, it is necessary to overcome the power vacuum in Libya and ensure the stability of the country. To achieve this, a constitutionl referendum will be held, and if it is approved, presidential and parliamentary elections as well.

Also discussed at the meeting were the activities of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in controlling the pressure of immigration and relieving the humanitarian situation, a well as issues relating to Libya's economy and finances in relation to the use of oil income to benefit all Libyans.

Thursday's meeting was also attended by Foreign Affairs Committee member Barbi Pilvre (SDE) and National Defence Committee members Olga Ivanova and Oudekki Loone (Center), who is also a member of the Estonia-Africa Parliamentary Group.