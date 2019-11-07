ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
ERR chief: Funding could be linked to tax revenue or GDP growth

News
ERR
ERR board chair Erik Roose.
ERR board chair Erik Roose. Source: Kairit Leibold/ERR
Funding at public broadcaster ERR could be directly linked to tax revenues or GDP growth, board chair of the organization Erik Roose says.

Speaking to business daily Äripäev (link in Estonian), Roose noted that such a model has already been in use for several years in Lithuania, where the public broadcaster's funding is taken from a percentage of excise and income tax revenues.

Latvia also plans to move to a similar financing model, Roose said.

Currently, ERR is funded directly from the annual state budget, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

errministry of cultureerik roosestate budgetpublic broadcasting fundingerr funding
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

