ERR chief: Funding could be linked to tax revenue or GDP growth

Funding at public broadcaster ERR could be directly linked to tax revenues or GDP growth, board chair of the organization Erik Roose says.

Speaking to business daily Äripäev (link in Estonian), Roose noted that such a model has already been in use for several years in Lithuania, where the public broadcaster's funding is taken from a percentage of excise and income tax revenues.

Latvia also plans to move to a similar financing model, Roose said.

Currently, ERR is funded directly from the annual state budget, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture.

