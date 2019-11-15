The Ministry of Rural Affairs has sent two bills involving €6.3 million in direct support for dairy cows and the growing of fruits and vegetables for rounds of approval, and one new measure involves a separate support scheme for milk producers in Estonia's western islands, online portal Maa Elu writes.

"As a new initiative, we have designated a separate support scheme for milk producers in the islands in order to create more equal and equitable competitive conditions for them than before," Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Järvik (EKRE) said.

The minister also noted that the plan is to increasingly tie support levels to regional conditions, including in less fertile areas.

Direct support for the raising of dairy cows can be applied for via the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) from March 2-21.

A total of €4.3 million has been earmarked for dairy cow direct support next year, with another €1.5 million dedicated to the new, separate support scheme in the islands.



