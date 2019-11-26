ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Third of savers who will leave pension fund not confident as investors

News
BNS
News

The latest survey conducted by SEB among its second pillar fund customers shows that 34 percent of those planning to exit their second pillar fund do not feel confident as investors.

Altogether 43 percent of the respondents are certain that they will need the bank's advice to invest their pension savings on their own. Merely 10 percent of those intending to leave the fund feel confident as investors and their strong preference is to manage their pension savings on their own, SEB said. 

"People who plan to continue accumulating funds in their second pillar fund are somewhat more uncertain about their investment skills. Those about to exit the second pillar fund feel very similar to them, too," head of SEB's life and pension insurance Triin Messimas said.

Messimas added that 40 percent of the respondents in the survey said that their investment decisions do not instill confidence in them, and an equally large share said that they would like for the bank to support them in their future investment activities. 

A quarter of both the people intending to stick with their second pillar fund as well as of those planning to exit it said that the investment service should be provided free of charge. Around one fourth would be willing to pay a reasonable fee for the service; however, among those planning to continue accumulating money in the fund, the respective share was less than 10 percent.

"The survey results show that when it comes to service fees, customers expect the golden mean because they understand that investment advice cannot be free of charge. Passive investments, such as index funds, are a possible solution in this area as their management fees are notably lower," Messimas said.

SEB's survey was carried out among over 800 customers of the bank's second pillar fund in October this year.

-- 

Editor: Helen Wright

sebpension reform
