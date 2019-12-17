Reform submits 739 amendment proposals to pension reform bill

In an effort to stall the passing of the law, MPs of the opposition Reform Party have submitted a total of 739 proposed amendments to the coalition government-initiated bill under which the currently mandatory second pension pillar would become voluntary.

"We stand for a better pension and against the dismantling of the second pillar," said Finance Committee deputy chairwoman Maris Lauri (Reform). "The coalition hasn't shown an ounce of interest in substantive discussion, due to which we find it necessary to prevent the passing of this law by any means necessary."

Finance Committee member Andres Sutt (Reform) added that the bill in question is a very bad bill, the passing of which will mean smaller pensions, fewer investments into the Estonian economy, and smaller economic growth and wages.

"As the government's bill is unfit, then in order to make smart, necessary and substantive decisions, it would make sense to address the bill submitted to the Riigikogu by the Reform Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) on Thursday going forward," Sutt said.

The Centre Party, the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) and Isamaa have decided to make the second pillar of the Estonian pension system voluntary as well as provide people with the opportunity to withdraw money that has already accrued into their second pillar accounts.

The pension reform bill passed its first reading in the Riigikogu on December 2. The parliamentary groups of the opposition Reform and SDE proposed rejecting the bill at its first reading; this proposal was rejected 53-40. The first reading was completed, and the deadline for proposed amendments set at December 16.

