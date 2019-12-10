Bill abolishing pharmacy reform submitted to Riigikogu

A bill amending the Medicines Act was submitted to the Riigikogu on Tuesday leaving out planned changes for pharmacy reform which would have changed ownership requirements from April 2020.

After months of discussion, the pharmacy reform working group reached a consensus on the bill amending the Medicines Act and submitted it to the Riigikogu. All major changes to the bill, which were added last week reversing most of the reform, were included, reversing the planned reforms.

The bill is intended to lift all major restrictions imposed by the pharmacy reform, which were due to enter into force in April next year.

Last week, on Dec. 5, the coalition abandoned a bill which would have reformed the pharmacy sector in Estonia after the bill did not find enough support.

The bill had aimed to place control of pharmacies firmly in the hands of qualified pharmacists, rather than chains; critics claimed that the reforms would have been a death knell for pharmacies in smaller towns and rural areas.

The planned reforms had been slated to enter into effect on April 1, 2020, but met with strong opposition from major pharmacy lobby groups in particular. Research also showed very few pharmacies met the requirements of the proposed reforms.

Priit Sibul (Isamaa) handed over the bill on Tuesday on behalf of the coalition, saying it would remove ownership restrictions on pharmacies and anyone, including drug wholesalers, would be able to own a pharmacy.

Chain pharmacies will be given a transition period in larger cities with more than 20,000 residents, so they can be converted into general pharmacies, and in smaller cities with more than 4,000 residents they can continue as chain pharmacies.

Only full market liberalization, which would permit over-the-counter drugs to be sold at regular retail stores and gas stations, is not mentioned in the new bill.

The bill will now be discussed by the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu. Between its first and second reading in the Riigikogu, amendments may be added by members, committees or political groups.

The replacement bill is a U-turn on its predecessor, lifting the requirement for pharmacists to have a 51 percent or higher stake in an operating pharmacy and allowing others to have an ownership stake, stopping the bar on pharmacy chains owning outlets, as well as relaxing requirements for pharmacy branches.

Tõnis Mölder: We will prevent the possible closure of several hundred pharmacies

"We will preserve the pharmacy market in its current form, ensure the availability of medicines and prevent the possible closure of several hundred pharmacies," said Tõnis Mölder (Centre), chairman of the Social Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu.

"Although a five-year period was set to bring it into line with the requirements of the law, four months before it came into force, legislators had not begun to work on the substance and the risks involved were materializing."

Mölder said the draft law would not enforce restrictions which would cause major problems with the availability of medicines and the functioning of the Estonian pharmacy market.

"It is clear that, as the reform will not take effect in the period prior to the mass purchase of pharmacies by pharmacists, this will result in a drastic reduction in the number of pharmacies under current law. This is a direct and serious risk in the context of the protection of public health as a fundamental right," he said.

He said the change prevents the risk that the current owners of the pharmacies will file claims against the state, which could amount to tens of millions of euros.

Mölder added that the bill includes measures to ensure the availability of pharmacy services in smaller municipalities as well.

"Representatives of local governments without a pharmacy have the right to send a request to the state, and if approved, existing chain pharmacies can be required to open a branch pharmacy," Mölder said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!