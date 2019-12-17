ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS, ERR News
A pharmacy in Estonia (picture is illustrative).
A pharmacy in Estonia (picture is illustrative). Source: OÜ Marja Apteek
News

The Estonian Chamber of Pharmacists (Eesti Proviisorite Koda) says that the optimal number of pharmacies in the country would number 200-250, Baltic News Service reports.

The association said in a press release that in European states that one pharmacy should optimally on average service 4,000-6,000 customers, making a total of 250 pharmacies in this case optimal given Estonia's population.

The figure could be even lower, at 200, which would make it proportionately the same as the number of pharmacists servicing the population of Finland.

The total revenue of pharmacies amounted to €391 million in 2018, from which at least €89 million went on covering expenditures, the chamber, which represents pharmacists themselves rather than the large chains, said, according to BNS.

The association says this means at least 23 percent of pharmacies' revenue went on keeping the drugstores running, compared with 14 percent in Finland.

"That means that the supply of medication in Finland is organized at a much lower price than in Estonia," the chamber said, adding that decreasing the number of pharmacies by 50 percent would save at least €44.5 million per year, which could be passed on to medicine costs reductions to consumers of around 11 percent, BNS reports.

Government pharmacy reform defeated at Riigikogu on Tuesday

Pharmacy reform has been a hotly debated topic in recent months, with the coalition government recently scrapping a bill which would have put more control of the sector into the hands of individual pharmacists by requiring them to own at least a 51-percent stake in a working outlet.

However, on Tuesday the government-sponsored replacement bill, which more or less would have done the reverse of the above, was defeated 50 votes to 46 at the Riigikogu in a motion sponsored by opposition MP Riina Sikkut (SDE) and the Riigikogu's social affairs committee.

At a press conference on Monday, Estonian Pharmacies Association (EAÜ) chairman Timo Danilov said reducing the number of pharmacies was risky. Critics of the government's original reforms said it would reduce numbers of pharmacies, but that this was an undesirable outcome, rather than a desirable one as the chamber of pharmacists argued.

The EAÜ represents the larger pharmacy chains.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
15:56

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

15:35

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

15:12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

14:58

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

14:37

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

14:31

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

14:09

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

13:47

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

13:32

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

13:10

Interior minister: Media created controversy that led to no-confidence vote

12:43

Pharmacy chains: Can't have fewer pharmacies, don't need more

12:35

Law change curtailing reporting of ongoing court cases sees widespread use

12:16

US defense budget to allocate $50 million to Baltic air defense

11:57

Hunt's Colts lose to Saints, putting playoffs out of reach

11:34

Reform's no-confidence vote against Mart Helme fails

11:06

Cat abandoned at Tallinn Bus Station finds new home

10:29

Reform submits 739 amendment proposals to pension reform bill

10:00

State keeps age restriction for Tallinn-Kuressaare air tender

09:47

Martin Helme skips corruption committee meeting discussing Aidu Wind Farm

09:36

Journalist: Estonian reaction to Helme words stronger than in Finland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: