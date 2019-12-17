ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mölder on Medicines Act rejection: Not a wise decision by MPs ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MP Tõnis Mölder (Centre).
MP Tõnis Mölder (Centre). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Head of the coalition's pharmacy reform working group Tõnis Mölder (Centre) finds that Tuesday's scrapping of amendments to the Medicines Act constitutes a blow to the unity of the coalition.

What will happen next?

Today's decision was a triumph of democracy on the one hand: the majority of the Riigikogu expressed a strong position. However, I must say that I personally believe dropping the bill from proceedings was not a wise decision by MPs because I still believe that Estonia and its people will be hit by a pharmacy market crisis on April 1, 2020. Availability of medicinal products will suffer greatly, and I believe a few hundred pharmacies will be closed in different parts of Estonia.

What will the coalition do next?

This day has been a difficult and complicated one for the coalition. I believe the coalition's favorable and businesslike team spirit has been delivered a serious setback through various votes. That said, we should take some time to process this, give Christmas its turn and then see whether anyone wants to bring this matter to the floor again.

When could the social affairs committee return to it?

The Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee has no plan to discuss this matter further. Should a member of the committee propose we do once we return to work in January, we can come back to it, but I believe that the Riigikogu majority clearly demonstrated today that it wants this matter put to bed and for this debate not to reside here, which I believe is a problem because having the debate on the floor is something I've held necessary and good. It would have been a fundamental debate, and I believe that MPs who did not support the amendment today, and also the Ministry of Social Affairs, must take responsibility for what will happen from April 1.

You were one of the defender's of the bill in the Riigikogu today. Were you to say once more why you feel the bill is deserving.

I think the bill was good in that it sought to bring this matter back to the Riigikogu. I think having that debate on the floor was good. In the working group, we aimed to remove pharmacy sector restrictions to legalize the current situation. Because we can see that the people of Estonia are happy with the current situation, with 90 percent saying they're happy with the pharmacy service.

Our goal really was to prevent a few hundred pharmacies from being closed from April 1. We also wanted branch pharmacies to be able to stay open in smaller cities, counties and giving current owners the right to turn branch pharmacies into general pharmacies that would have pharmacists working there. That was the aim of the debate today.

What the coming hours, days-weeks will bring is a serious point of discussion both from the general political viewpoint and in light of this piece of legislation.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

pharmacy reformriigikogu social affairs committeetõnis mölde
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
17.12

What the papers say: Secrets of PISA results, Ratas, ID card prices

17.12

Number of low-income earners drops by half in five years

17.12

Rescue Board issues safety advice before storm

17.12

Kersti Kaljulaid: Baltic countries could be trailblazers in digital field

17.12

Ratas won't rule out delays in completion of Rail Baltic

17.12

OECD report: Gender wage gap remains large in Estonia

17.12

Prosecution suspects Peeter Helme of sexually enticing a minor

17.12

Baltic and Polish defense ministers meet in Tallinn

17.12

Paper: Estonia's economy growing at expense of mistreated workers

17.12

Fish packing company M.V.Wool permitted to partly resume activities

17.12

Mölder on Medicines Act rejection: Not a wise decision by MPs

17.12

Belittling cashier also hits EKRE voters

17.12

Teachers at Kiviõli High School hold warning strike

17.12

Bank of Estonia sets 2019 economic growth forecast at 3.4 percent

17.12

'Truth and Justice' shortlisted for best international feature Oscar

17.12

Government pharmacy reform bill defeated at Riigikogu Updated

17.12

Storm warning issued for Wednesday

17.12

Pharmacists say 200-250 drugstores optimal number for Estonia

17.12

Analyst: New mode in Estonian politics

17.12

Reinsalu: Isamaa abstentions expressed dissatisfaction with Helme's words

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: