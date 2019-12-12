ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu to discuss pharmacy reform abolition next week ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Centre and Reform Party members at the opening session of the Riigikogu in September 2019.
Centre and Reform Party members at the opening session of the Riigikogu in September 2019. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee approved a bill to amend the Medicinal Products Act during an extraordinary sitting on Thursday to reverse Estonia's planned pharmacy reform set to enter into force from April 1. Neither the social minister nor representatives of the ministry were present for the sitting, with the Centre Party temporarily replacing a member of the committee for the vote.

The current reform plan prescribes a vertical integration ban, pharmacist owners restriction and abolition of branch pharmacies in cities with over 4,000 residents.

"Two-thirds of pharmacies do not meet requirements three months before the reform deadline. It is a major problem in terms of public health and availability of medicinal products," said committee chairman Tõnis Mölder (Centre).

The new 20,000 residents restriction for branch pharmacies still requires analysis and deliberation, Mölder said. "The aim of the authors of the bill was not to impact quality but give today's owners the chance to turn branch pharmacies into main pharmacies," he explained.

Deputy chairman of the committee Helmen Kütt (SDE) said that amending the Medicinal Products Act will deepen problems instead of solving them. "With this bill, we are sending the signal that it is not necessary to obey the law. The State Agency of Medicines has also found that even though changes will ensure formal availability of the service, its quality will suffer," she said.

Kütt described as unfortunate the fact that the chairman of the Riigikogu Social Affairs Committee had not invited the social minister or anyone from the ministry to the sitting who could have answered questions.

"The opposition's request for 20 days in which to present proposals to amend was rejected, which comes as a clear sign of the fact there will be no fundamental debate. The change will be executed using brute force, while actual problems, like the availability of pharmaceuticals and people's lives endangered as a result, were not discussed this week, despite my proposal to do so from Monday. A shame," Kütt said.

The Riigikogu group of the Centre Party replaced committee member Marika Tuus-Laul with Natalia Malleus before the extraordinary sitting.

"Someone else had my place in the social affairs committee this morning where it was decided whether it [the reform] would be changed or not," Tuus-Laul told Õhtuleht. "Basically, I couldn't go."

Tuus-Laul said she was evicted from the committee for a single sitting.

The bill to amend the Medicinal Products Act (118 SE) will come up for its first reading on December 17.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

helmen kütttõnis mölderpharmacy reformriigikogu social affairs committee
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Latest news
18:44

Estonian farmers: EU Green Deal can't entail unfair competition

18:10

Riigikogu to discuss pharmacy reform abolition next week

17:40

Internal security reserve more expensive than planned

17:10

E-election taskforce report complete, includes 25 improvement proposals

16:42

Approximately 50 people die each year in accidental fires

16:17

Gallery: First refugee Christmas bazaar takes place in Tallinn

16:03

Analysis: Hiring in Estonia hit new record in 2019

15:48

Finance minister: Construction of new oil refinery to begin in 2021

15:26

Kivirähk: Ratas' levelheadedness seeing support for Centre recover

15:05

Law changed to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory

14:39

Extra flights added to Saaremaa, Hiiumaa routes during upcoming holidays

14:18

What the papers say: Future of Europe with Russia or without?

14:04

Riigikogu adopts amendments to Income Tax Act

13:42

Survey: Voting preferences by demographic group

13:08

Tõnis Lukas appoints Mart Laar representative on Cultural Endowment board

12:45

Warning strike planned after talks for reinstating school principal fail

12:29

Viljandi County faces family doctors shortage

12:10

First Estonian appointed European Commission spokesperson

11:43

Fees for applying for passport, ID abroad to increase by €30 next month

11:22

Lux Express cuts Tartu-Kuressaare route

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: