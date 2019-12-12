Law changed to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory

The government has approved a law change making carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in dwellings to reduce carbon monoxide poisoning and deaths caused by heating systems.

Currently, a carbon monoxide detector is mandatory in dwellings where a gas appliance is installed. Smoke detectors have been mandatory for every home for 10 years, regardless of the type of heating.

With the change in the law an obligation to register heating systems will also be created which will provide the Rescue Board with a comprehensive overview of heating systems and their condition.

The data will speed up the issuing of permits for construction or the use of a detached house, auxiliary building, a cottage or a garden house by local authorities. There is currently insufficient information on heating systems in the building register.

Owners of industrial and warehouse buildings, office buildings and garages will have to carry out a fire safety inspection on their site which may be carried out by a fire safety specialist or expert. The purpose of the change is to improve the quality of the on-site inspection and the data that reaches the rescue service.

In some cases, automatic fire alarms must be sent directly to the alarm center. The changes are scheduled to enter into force on July 1, 2020. The carbon monoxide detector obligation shall take effect on January 1, 2022.

