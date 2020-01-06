Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) are buying a new hovercraft this year which will serve the Pärnu region on Estonia's western coast.

The PPA has announced a public procurement for the hovercraft, the estimated value of which will be €800,000.

Marge Kohtla, a senior law enforcement officer at the PPA's Development Department, told ERR that based on the procurement, the law enforcement agency hopes to have the new hovercraft delivered by this August.

The PPA's fleet currently includes three hovercraft, all of which operate on Lake Peipus, along Estonia's eastern border.

"With the purchase of the new hovercraft, we want to increase our winter preparedness in the Pärnu region," Kohtla explained.

