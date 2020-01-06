ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

news
ERR
PPA hovercraft on the frozen Lake Peipus in Mustvee.
PPA hovercraft on the frozen Lake Peipus in Mustvee. Source: PPA
news

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) are buying a new hovercraft this year which will serve the Pärnu region on Estonia's western coast.

The PPA has announced a public procurement for the hovercraft, the estimated value of which will be €800,000.

Marge Kohtla, a senior law enforcement officer at the PPA's Development Department, told ERR that based on the procurement, the law enforcement agency hopes to have the new hovercraft delivered by this August.

The PPA's fleet currently includes three hovercraft, all of which operate on Lake Peipus, along Estonia's eastern border.

"With the purchase of the new hovercraft, we want to increase our winter preparedness in the Pärnu region," Kohtla explained.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

police and border guard board
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:59

What the papers say: Sheep pox, 2020 preview, where to take Christmas trees

17:43

President Kaljulaid on working visit to Germany

17:19

Centre Party presents financial plan to solve debt issues by year end

16:38

If we do not support our own media, we will start paying for others'

16:19

Registration for free Estonian language courses opens next week

15:50

Gallery: Renovated Tallinn German High School reopens in Mustamäe

15:49

Raimond Kaljulaid a front runner in SDE Tallinn branch leadership race

15:32

Tartu buses start using biomethane to reduce environmental impact

15:09

Small businesses want more say in wage negotiations

15:02

Foreign ministry warns against traveling to Iraq and Iran Updated

14:47

Police and Border Guard Board to buy fourth hovercraft

14:29

Accident deaths in Estonia down in 2019

14:10

M.V.Wool's Harku plant tests clean for Listeria

13:47

Gallery: Kelly Sildaru, Magnus Kirt and other sports stars of 2019 winners

13:32

Reform Party nominates Illar Lemetti new Viimsi municipality mayor

12:55

Police investigating motorcycle activity around Kalevi-Liiva memorial

12:26

High demand pushing Tallinn rental prices up

12:01

2020 brings wide range of social welfare changes

11:43

Olukorrast riigis: Isamaa's policy direction doesn't suit senior members

11:21

Andrus Veerpalu under FIS scrutiny for Estonian championships activities

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: