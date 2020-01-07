Emergency response number 110 cannot be called from March

From March the emergency response Alert Center contact number 110 will not be usable and callers will be asked to only use 112.

On March 1, the short call 110 number will close and 112 will be the only number people can call to contact the emergency response center. Calls made using the old number will not be diverted and a recorded message will play telling the caller to hang-up and dial 112.

The 110 number was switched to 112 in 2015, but the old number could still be used to call the emergency services.

Krislin Tigas, an expert in the development department of the Alert Center, said this fulfills the European Union's expectation that only 112 will be used as an emergency number throughout Europe.

"This is so that people have one simple number that can be used both in Estonia and elsewhere in Europe. The short number 110 has not been actively used for calling the police since 2015, and the number of calls to that number has dropped drastically," Tigas told ERR, adding the line is also being closed to save money.

Around 1 to 2 percent of calls to the alert center are made using 110, approximately 20,000 - 40,000 calls per year.

