Police hotline 110 closes

The old police hotline 110 was officially discontinued on Sunday, March 1. People can call the police by dialing the universal emergency number 112.

Starting on March 1, calls made to the 110 hotline will no longer be forwarded to the 112 emergency number, with an automatic message telling the caller the number is no longer in use.

Expert of the Alarm Center's development department Krislin Tigase said the 110 hotline is closed as part of switching to a common emergency service in Estonia.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS kinow and never miss an update!