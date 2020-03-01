ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Police hotline 110 closes

From March 1, 2020 only 112 can be used to call for an emergency response.
From March 1, 2020 only 112 can be used to call for an emergency response. Source: ERR
The old police hotline 110 was officially discontinued on Sunday, March 1. People can call the police by dialing the universal emergency number 112.

Starting on March 1, calls made to the 110 hotline will no longer be forwarded to the 112 emergency number, with an automatic message telling the caller the number is no longer in use.

Expert of the Alarm Center's development department Krislin Tigase said the 110 hotline is closed as part of switching to a common emergency service in Estonia.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

alarm centerpolice112110emergency hotline
