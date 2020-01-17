ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Mati Alaver legal fate in Germany still not known ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
Mati Alaver (right) at Harju County Court in November.
Mati Alaver (right) at Harju County Court in November. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

The fate of former national ski coach Mati Alaver, so far as German authorities go, is still unknown. Alaver was convicted by Harju County Court to a one-year suspended prison sentence, with an eighteen-month probation period, in mid-November, for his involvement in blood doping activities with the Estonian national ski team.

Since the activities first came to light during the world skiing championships in Seefeld, Austria, in late February, after a police swoop, both the Austrian authorities and those of its neighbor, Germany – one of the key figures in the scandal was a German "Doctor" called Mark Schmidt, who arranged and facilitated most of the doping supplies – were involved from the outset, as well as that of Alaver's home country.

The Austrian regional prosecutor's office in Innsbruck confirmed to ERR in early December that its investigation into Alaver had been wound up.

However, the situation in connection with German authorities is not so cut and dried.

"We are still investigating whether [Alaver] can be prosecuted at all," Anne Leiding, a spokesman for the Munich prosecutor's office told daily Postimees, ERR's sports portal reports.

Additionally, the office has not formulated an opinion on whether or how the case being concluded in Estonia affects the ongoing proceedings in Bavaria against Schmidt and his cohorts, though Postimees adds that most of these developments have reached it and its sources via the German-language media.

Estonian skiers Karel Tammjärv and Andreas Veerpalu were detained after a police raid during the world championships at Seefeld, Austria, with compatriot Algo Kärp admitting to engaging in blood doping, Kazakh Aleksei Poltoranin, trained under Alaver and former olympic and world gold medalist - and father of Andreas - Andrus Veerpalu, was also fined.

Both trainers were banned for four years by the  International Ski Federation (FIS) in late November, as were Veerpalu junior, Kärp and Tammjärv.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

andrus veerpalumati alaverprosecutor's officeski doping scandal
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:23

Building permits issued in 2019 see over 20 percent rise on year

18:01

Culture is Happening: Events around Estonia from January 17-23

17:49

Paper: New electric vehicle purchase support used up in under four hours

17:14

Solman wants to change parental benefits system for successive children

16:47

Project started to make cyberdefense for public and private infrastructure

16:31

What the papers say: Cops crash chasing drunk driver, teachers trade places

16:09

Negotiations between Lüganuse Municipality and dismissed principal fail

15:46

Locals reluctant to welcome homes for people with special needs

15:16

Coalition to tie proposals to amend pension reform bill to confidence vote

15:07

Paper: Liquor store on Latvian border to convert to hardware store

14:46

Jõelähtme council supports heritage protection of Linnamäe reservoir

14:17

Competition authority: Saaremaa aircraft procurement age restriction valid

13:43

Over 100 rural entrepreneurs share out €9.4 million in state support

13:18

Portal: Anniversary of all-time low temperature preceded by new record high

13:02

Youths target Kohtla-Järve buses with air rifle

12:43

Mati Alaver legal fate in Germany still not known

12:12

Estonian-American opens photo exhibition of refugee children's memories

11:56

More job seekers in Ida-Viru County are finding work away from home

11:34

Marten Kokk: European climate policy and Estonia's chance

11:05

Paper: Dive bomber pilot's remains found near Lake Võrtsjärv

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: