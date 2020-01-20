ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Finnish digital prescriptions used to buy meds in Estonia 7,000 times ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
A pharmacy in Estonia (photo is illustrative).
A pharmacy in Estonia (photo is illustrative). Source: OÜ Marja Apteek
News

The first prescription drug bought at an Estonian pharmacy on the basis of a Finnish digital prescription was issued in January 2019. Since then, Finns utilized the cross-border service some 7,000 times last year.

"When the opportunity to buy medicinal products in Estonia on the basis of a Finnish digital prescription was launched a year ago, the number of prescriptions filled by Finns rose immediately," said Timo Danilov, head of the Estonian Pharmacies Association (EAÜ), adding that figures indicate that the Finnish are clearly interested in buying medication in Estonia.

According to Danilov, it is likely that one factor behind their interest are the reasonably priced medicinal products in Estonia.

"Regarding over-the-counter medicinal products in particular, statistics show that over-the-counter medicinal products are 30-50 percent more expensive in Finland than in Estonia," he explained. "One example is the drastic price difference for the popular over-the-counter (OTC) gel Voltaren Emulgel, which costs an average of €9 at Estonian pharmacies and €19 in Finland. There are many reasons for these price differences, but it is clear that drug prices in Estonia have remained at a reasonable level. At that, drug markups have remained unchanged for the last 15 years."

The price of a drug is determined by the combined effect of state-imposed markups and pharmaceutical manufacturers' base prices. Pharmaceutical manufacturers influence the price of a medicinal product by 73 percent, the state in turn via VAT by 9 percent, the pharmacy can add an average markup of 13.7 percent, and the wholesaler 4.3 percent.

The EAÜ is a nongovernmental organization founded in 2002 whose members currently include 296 pharmacies.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

healthcarefinlanddigital prescriptionsestonian pharmacies association
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:05

Language Inspectorate demands translated Hesburger 'Drive-In' sign

17:27

Committee forwards two bills facilitating foreign investment to Riigikogu

16:50

No need to panic over politicization of Appointments Committee, says Jõks

16:26

Daily Postimees issues response to Reporters Without Borders concerns

15:42

Estonian households more capable of paying bills than EU average

15:08

Bank of Estonia issuing commemorative €2 coin for Antarctica bicentennial

14:43

Finnish digital prescriptions used to buy meds in Estonia 7,000 times

14:16

What the papers say: Christmas detritus and how to implement law changes

13:41

Tax board audits on untaxed wages net €8.2 million in additional claims

13:04

December industrial producer price index down 1.2 percent on year

12:10

Gallery: Chinese New Year celebrated in Tallinn

11:47

AirBaltic carried over 50 percent more Estonian passengers in 2019

11:22

2019 construction price index up 1.9 percent on year

10:59

Helmes: Social affairs equality campaign causing governmental split

10:40

EKRE-appointed minister doesn't approve Helme's changes to Aliens Act

10:01

Emergency call center: Drunk drivers increasingly being called in

09:40

Kanepi out of Australian Open in round one

09:19

Cyclist killed at Kehra railroad crossing

08:31

Samost and Sildam: Immigration figures indicative of Estonia's success

19.01

Free Party issues freedom manifesto in effort to break democracy 'deadlock'

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: