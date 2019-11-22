More than 5,700 Finnish digital prescriptions used in Estonia

More than 5,700 digital prescriptions issued by Finnish doctors have been used to buy medicines in Estonia since the scheme started 10 months ago.

Although the number of purchases is relatively small compared to Finnish pharmacies, statistics show that visiting the pharmacy is already included in the travel plan of many Finns visiting Tallinn, Findland's national broadcaster Yle reported.

In July, digital prescriptions from Finnish doctors were used approximately 830 times in Estonian pharmacies. The figure was 700 in August, 630 in September and 700 in October.

In comparison, Finnish pharmacies sell five to six million prescriptions every month.

