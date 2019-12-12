Viljandi County faces family doctors shortage

Two family doctors in Viljandi County say they are stopping work in the new year, ERR reports, with replacements proving hard to find and the possibility of more doctors ceasing their activities.

According to regional daily Sakala, part of the Postimees Group, Aime-Reet Üle, family doctor in Viiratsi, is quitting on January 1, and no replacement is on the horizon despite the Health Board (Tervisamet) having organized two competitive processes to do so already.

A replacement will also be needed for Maire Kakspeid, a doctor in Põhja-Sakala who says she is retiring and leaving her practice in July next year.

Additionally, Tiiu-Mall Lutsar, a doctor working in Kolga-Jaani and Leie, said that she may not continue in the post in future, adding that the practice in these villages might not be viable going forward and could be transferred primarily to a nurse.

