Estonian households more capable of paying bills than EU average ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

€100 bills.
€100 bills. Source: Bank of Estonia
While an average of 6.6 percent of all households in the EU weren't capable of paying all of their utility bills on time in 2018, 6.5 percent of households in Estonia had left at least one bill unpaid by its due date sometime during the past year, according to Eurostat data.

Of neighboring countries, those with a higher percentage of households struggling to pay bills included Finland at 7.7 percent, Latvia at 11.6 percent and Lithuania at 9.2 percent. Sweden, meanwhile, ranked much lower at 2.2 percent.

EU member states with the highest percentage of households struggling to pay utility bills on time were Greece at 35.6 percent, Bulgaria at 30.1 percent and Croatia at 17.5 percent.

EU-wide, the percentage of people struggling to pay their utility bills on time due to financial reasons has decreased. In 2013, for example, an average of 10 percent of households did not pay a utility bill on time.

Eurostat noted that across the EU, households including single parents and children struggled more than average to pay their utility bills on time.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

eurostat
