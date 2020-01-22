ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Song Festival Grounds' arch to light up at night ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

The main building in front of the arch.
The main building in front of the arch. Source: Ken Mürk/ ERR
The main building and arch of the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds will be lit up each night starting from Wednesday.

The illuminations will highlight the uniqueness of the song arch even in the dark, a statement from the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds said. It will also increase safety in the grounds and helps to make the lighting of other events more exciting.

The lighting was provided by RGB Baltic OÜ.

Editor: Helen Wright

song festival grounds
