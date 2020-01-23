Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})
The singing arch on Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds and the facade of the main building were illuminated for the first time on Wednesday evening.
The new light installations are permanent and will be used for events held at the venue. They also increase the safety of the area.
The lighting was installed by RGB Baltic OÜ.
--
Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!
Editor: Helen Wright