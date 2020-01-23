ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
The new lights at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds were turned on on Wednesday.
Open gallery
18 photos
Photo: The new lights at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds were turned on on Wednesday. Author: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The singing arch on Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds and the facade of the main building were illuminated for the first time on Wednesday evening.

The new light installations are permanent and will be used for events held at the venue. They also increase the safety of the area.

The lighting was installed by RGB Baltic OÜ.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

song festival grounds
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
09:21

Hundimägi: Kranich's criticism of Äripäev unfounded

09:04

Party ratings: Estonia 200 support at year high

08:50

Competition watchdog wants to look into bus stations' activities

08:17

Interview: Äripäev corruption charges fiction, says former Eesti Loto head

08:05

Gallery: New lights illuminate Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds

22.01

Justice chancellor: Pension reform raising questions regarding constitution

22.01

Paper: EKRE abandons agreement with Indrek Tarand at last minute

22.01

RIA advising people to temporarily avoid using Internet Explorer

22.01

Perling: Prosecutor's Office didn't fail with Savisaar trial

22.01

Director Tanel Toom's 'Gateway 6' to be shown in theaters in autumn 2021

22.01

Tallinn TV programs to be shown on cable channels

22.01

Government approves principles for state participation in companies

22.01

Vakra successfully defends resubmitted thesis

22.01

Tartu SDE and Reform Party start coalition discussions over common ground

22.01

What the papers say: Breaking up and getting together again

22.01

Harju County registered population increases by more than 55,000 in decade

22.01

Tax and Customs Board destroy 10 million counterfeit cigarettes

22.01

Estonia's third quarter government debt remains lowest in EU

22.01

Police suggest special markings and registration needed for airguns

22.01

Paper: Regional port operator planning upgrades to Port of Kuivastu

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: