ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Jüri Ratas
Jüri Ratas Source: Stenbock House
News

At the World Cleanup Day Conference in Tallinn, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said World Cleanup Day is only held once a year, but to keep nature and the environment clean, everyone has to contribute every day.

Ratas said World Cleanup Day has managed to make an Estonian collective action into a global movement. "I am pleased that the World Cleanup Day, which started in Estonia, has become an Estonian tradition and part of our nation's brand. I sincerely thank all of you for contributing your time and energy to a better future for all of us," he said on Friday.

Speaking more broadly on the topics of environment and climate change, the prime minister pointed out that the clean-up day is much more than just the world's largest citizens' initiative.

In addition to cleaning up our home planet, it also provides an opportunity to think about changing our everyday consumption patterns. "In the example of Estonia, it must be stated that achieving climate neutrality is only 20 percent dependent on the public sector. The rest is up to the business sector, and the basis of all innovation are people's daily habits," said Ratas.

"We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our descendants. It is important that we all combine our efforts in a meaningful way. This means that solutions must be sought and implemented by everyone: politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, and people. This is how our descendants will have a better life," said the prime minister.

He added he intends to take part of the World Cleanup Day again this year, which is held on 19 September and invites more heads of state to attend the event.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

world cleanup day
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:34

Gallery: KuKu Klub celebrates 85th birthday

14:22

City of Tartu and five counties sign cooperation agreement

14:08

Fentanyl usage has declined but is being replaced by new substances

13:44

Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

13:17

Population minister to attend Auschwitz liberation anniversary in Poland

12:40

TÜK clinic heads present proposals for alternative reform

11:23

Estonia challenging EU oil shale transition fund calculation methodology

10:46

Health Board: Risk of contracting coronavirus in Estonia is very low

10:34

Aeg: Prison time for first-time drunk driving offense too harsh

09:31

Ratas: New bill changing pharmacy reform would cause confusion

08:22

Anett Kontaveit races past world number eight in Australian Open

24.01

Audit firms find forests are sustainably run by state manager RMK

24.01

Allar Jõks: Chancellor of Justice bang on target

24.01

Parmas: Perling's new position at prosecutor's office is still unknown

24.01

Jaak Allik: No satire in Old Baskin's Theater anymore

24.01

SDE hopes to have coalition agreement for Tartu ready next week

24.01

Helme to meet Eesti Loto supervisory board over corruption allegations

24.01

Tallinn refuse disposal company hikes prices from March

24.01

Estonia to sell €2 million worth of renewable energy quotas to Malta

24.01

Wind farm developers not interested in helping pay for new radars

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: