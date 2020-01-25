Ratas: World Cleanup Day has become part of Estonia's brand

At the World Cleanup Day Conference in Tallinn, Prime Minister Jüri Ratas said World Cleanup Day is only held once a year, but to keep nature and the environment clean, everyone has to contribute every day.

Ratas said World Cleanup Day has managed to make an Estonian collective action into a global movement. "I am pleased that the World Cleanup Day, which started in Estonia, has become an Estonian tradition and part of our nation's brand. I sincerely thank all of you for contributing your time and energy to a better future for all of us," he said on Friday.

Speaking more broadly on the topics of environment and climate change, the prime minister pointed out that the clean-up day is much more than just the world's largest citizens' initiative.

In addition to cleaning up our home planet, it also provides an opportunity to think about changing our everyday consumption patterns. "In the example of Estonia, it must be stated that achieving climate neutrality is only 20 percent dependent on the public sector. The rest is up to the business sector, and the basis of all innovation are people's daily habits," said Ratas.

"We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our descendants. It is important that we all combine our efforts in a meaningful way. This means that solutions must be sought and implemented by everyone: politicians, entrepreneurs, scientists, and people. This is how our descendants will have a better life," said the prime minister.

He added he intends to take part of the World Cleanup Day again this year, which is held on 19 September and invites more heads of state to attend the event.

