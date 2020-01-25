Skeleton Technologies' energy storage systems sign deal for Warsaw trams

Skeleton Technologies, a company of Estonian origin that provides ultracapacitors and energy storage systems for transportation and grid applications, has signed an agreement with Polish power system developer Medcom for the installment of energy storage systems on electric trams in Warsaw.

The energy storage devices collect kinetic energy generated during braking and redirect it to acceleration.

Skeleton Technologies said this is a good way to save electricity. "Skeleton's energy storage devices will make Warsaw's trams one of the most energy-efficient in the world," CEO of Skeleton Technologies Taavi Madiberk said.

Medcom said the use of ultracapacitors will also help protect the local electric power infrastructure because trams equipped with energy storage systems put less pressure on the grid during peak hours.

Skeleton Technologies makes graphene-based ultracapacitors and energy-storage systems.

Since its foundation in 2009, Skeleton Technologies has raised over €50 million to support manufacturing scale-up in Germany and in Estonia and has grown its headcount to 140 people.

--

