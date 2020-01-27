Small parties looking to work together at local elections

Negotiations between small parties, who do not hold seats in the Riigikogu, to find common ground and work together has begun ahead of the local elections next year.

The Green Party, the Free Party, and Richness of Life are discussing whether to take a common list of candidates to the local elections to increase their chances.

The Free Party and the Richness of Life have said they want to cooperate with the Green Party. Negotiations between the Greens and the Free Party have already begun, ETV's evening news broadcast "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported on Sunday.

Leader of the Estonian greens Züleyxa Izmailova said there is common ground with both parties.

"When you look at the environmental program, I certainly dare say that the Richness of Life Party [has more common ground], but if you look at other parties, for example, about the importance they give to the local community and their involvement in decision-making, I can say there is also common ground," Izmailova told AK.

Political scientist Tõnis Saarts told AK it would be wise for parties to go to the local elections with a common list, but he says there are problems between parties too, such as the convergence of worldviews and cooperation between leaders.

He said strong regional organization is also important. "All three parties actually have a very weak party organization that does not extend beyond the very big cities. In general, those with a very weak party organization do not get a very good result across Estonia."

Head of Estonia 200 Kristina Kallas said the party has discussed the creation of a common platform and alliances with several parties, but no decisions have been made. The party narrowly missed out on the 5 percent threshold for a seat in the Riigikogu in the elections last year gaining 4.4 percent of vote.

The Estonian Greens received 1.8 percent, Richness of Life and the Free Party both recieved 1.2 percent of the votes cast in the 2019 national election.

--

