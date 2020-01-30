Business center and restaurant to be built close to Pirita beach

A two-storey business center and restaurant will be built next to Tallinn's Pirita beach on land currently used as a car park.

The developer of the building at Merivälja road 33 is Ülemiste Ärimaja OÜ, whose board member Tõnu Kõuhkna told ERR they plan to start construction this spring which will take 12-13 months.

"Right now the ads are up, we're registering pre-interest and we're making a more accurate construction schedule. Deadlines will be announced in February," he said.

Kõuhkna said the building will have office and commercial space and a restaurant is planned for the ground floor. The building will be 11 meters high and parking spaces will be split between the developer and the city. He said plans to build an underground carpark, which had been part of the designs, would now not be built as it was not justified.

Pirita district councillor Tõnis Liinat (Center Party) said once the development is complete, the number of parking spaces for visitors to Pirita beach should not be reduced significantly, as plans are being made to reconstruct Mähe-Kaasiku road and include new parking spaces.

"The number of parking spaces for Mähe-Kaasik is linked to the detailed plan of the Pirita beach area. So Mähe-Kaasik, the edge of the Pirita promenade and Suplus avenue will remain in use and no tariffs are planned for them," he said.

If the developer refuses to build the underground parking area, it will certainly affect the number of parking spaces said Liinat, but added the local government does not have much say in how a private owner regulates these things.

"He can leave it unpaid or set up a parking lot for visitors to the office building. It depends on the development and progress of the project, but as the project is not ready yet, and only a sketch has been released, it is too early to talk about it," Liinat said.

A detailed plan for Merivälja road 33 was completed in 2013, but no further steps were taken and the plot of land has since been used as a car park. In earlier years, there were rumors a restaurant or private medical center with a pharmacy could be built.

