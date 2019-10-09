Pavillion and open-air stage planned for Pirita beach

A development for Tallinn's Pirita beach area was unveiled on Tuesday, which includes pavilions, an open-air stage, seating stands, and a promenade. However, before building work begins, the beach's exclusion zone must first be reduced.

The detailed plan, put forward by Pirita district government, states beach pavilions and service buildings will be built on the Pirita beach area plot. The Pirita Leisure Center will be expanded and a two-storey commercial building will be built on Merivälja tee 5b.

To construct the buildings the exclusion zone for the beach must be reduced, subject to the approval of the Environmental Board, ERR reported (link in Estonian).

Twenty new buildings will be built in the area, which will all be one-floor and five meters high, except a lifeguard station which will be slightly higher. These buildings will include a lifeboat station, cafes and kiosks, toilets and showers, rental and storage buildings, a clubhouse, classroom, and sauna.

The plan also includes the construction of a temporary stage and seating grandstand, bicycle racks, pavilions with a canopy, changing rooms, children's playgrounds, beach football and tennis courts, and an infinity pool. A separate beach area has been designed for people with reduced mobility.

The plan's Explanatory Memorandum said if the plan is implemented, the entire beach area will become the representative beach for Tallinn, allowing pedestrians, athletes, and light traffic to move around safely while preserving the forest.

The planned area is 44.66 hectares and the beach is approximately 2.45 kilometers long. It will be accessible by Merivälja Road, Jõesuu Road, and Mähe-Kaasiku Road.

Several objections were lodged about the development regarding issues such as parking, barbecues, and accessibility to the beach by public transport.

