ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

73 MPs support initiation of Riigikogu historical memory statement ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform) handing the draft declaration to President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE). January 30, 2020.
MP Marko Mihkelson (Reform) handing the draft declaration to President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE). January 30, 2020. Source: Marko Mihkelson/Facebook
News

A total of 73 MPs from all five parliamentary groups supported the bill for a statement regarding historical memory and the falsification of history drawn up in the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Riigikogu. Deputy committee chairman Marko Mihkelson (Reform) submitted the draft statement to President of the Riigikogu Henn Põlluaas (EKRE) on Thursday.

"We received a total of 73 signatures for our draft statement, and these 73 MPs represent all Riigikogu parliamentary groups," Mihkelson, one of the initiators of the statement, told ERR. "I am glad that a strong consensus in the Riigikogu has gotten behind this statement."

Asked whether any Russian-speaking MPs from the Center Party parliamentary group were among the signatories, Mihkelson responded that he didn't know of any. "But what I consider more important than that is that all parliamentary groups are represented among the initiators," he added.

The Center Party group was the only parliamentary group not to support the initiation of the statement. Center MP and Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Enn Eesmaa, however, has told ERR that he intends to support the passing of the statement.

Mihkelson said that he wants to organize discussions of the draft statement in an expanded format, which would also include representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Education and Research as well as the Estonian Institute of Historical Memory. He believed this could take place on February 11, with the statement put to a vote in the plenary on February 19 or 20.

The goal of the statement is to oppose Russia's attempts to employ a Stalinist historical narrative in order to justify its own aggressive foreign policy. The statement also stresses the need to include in school curriculums the crimes of totalitarian regimes and topics related to threats to democracy as well as to support projects preserving the memory of victims of such regimes.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

russiariigikogumarko mihkelsonhistory
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:04

Holger Kiik: Of fallacies, based on cursing climate policy

17:35

32 wolves shot by hunters in Estonia this season

17:17

Number of people turning to victim support up one third in 2019

16:52

Andropoff Villa complex given cultural monument status by state

16:35

Acquittal of Tartu ex-deputy mayor finalized after court dismisses appeal

16:04

Statistics: Stable retail growth continued in December 2019

15:46

Kiviõli school crisis may be resolved with new principal pick

15:19

Gallery: Kersti Kaljulaid visits Russian Bellingshausen Antarctic station

14:59

EKRE, SDE each submit own bills amending pharmacy reform

14:35

Presidential veto would postpone pension reform for indeterminate time

14:02

73 MPs support initiation of Riigikogu historical memory statement

13:32

Culture is happening: Events around Estonia from January 30-February 6

13:04

Social Democrats ask president not to proclaim pension reform amendments

12:25

Business center and restaurant to be built close to Pirita beach

12:04

Full concert video: Kadri Voorand given Musician of the Year award

11:31

First case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Finland

11:01

Union believes reduced logging targets threaten jobs in rural areas

10:41

Original Tartu peace treaty escorted by police to Estonian National Museum

10:18

Tallinn implements new traffic light management system, disruption expected

09:54

Paper: Municipality's candidate passes on Kiviõli school principal position

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: