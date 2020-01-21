ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Riigikogu weighing statement to rectify Russia's treatment of history ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
President Putin has made controversial statements on World War II in recent weeks
President Putin has made controversial statements on World War II in recent weeks Source: Scanpix
News

Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee will very likely draw up a statement to condemn Russia's attempts to interpret the history of World War II in a favorable way and blame other countries for the war.

The Riigikogu Foreign Affairs Committee discussed Reform Party MP Marko Mihkelson's proposal of writing such a statement on Monday and will return to the matter on Thursday after Riigikogu groups have had time to shape their positions.

"We talked about it today and agreed that factions will discuss the matter and we'll make a decision on Thursday," committee chair Enn Eesmaa (Center) told ERR.

"World War II has been used as a topic by Russia to serve its foreign policy goals for a long time, however, we haven't seen it done as sharply, forcefully and en masse as what we're seeing from all channels right now for 30 years, ever since the Congress of People's Deputies of the Soviet Union declassified and condemned the MRP secret protocols in 1989," Mihkelson told ERR on Monday. He said Russia has returned to a Stalinist treatment of history and is forcefully vindicating it. Russia has first and foremost blamed Poland in the context of WWII and all but made the country out to be one of those responsible for the conflict, Mihkelson added.

Mihkelson pointed to corresponding statements passed by the parliaments of Poland and Latvia recently and a European Parliament discussion from last week and statement from September. The European Commission has also spoken out in defense of Poland when Vice President Vera Jourova criticized Russia's actions last week.

"It is time for the Riigikogu to follow their example and pass a statement in defense of historical truth against Russia's massive revisionist propaganda attack on the topic of World War II. Russia's goal is to defend its current policy of conquest by vindicating the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact," Mihkelson said.

Should the foreign affairs committee decide to draw up the statement on Thursday, the process will see one representative from each group and the statement will have an explanatory memo, Eesmaa explained. Asked how quickly the statement could come up for a vote, Eesmaa said it could be Tuesday next at the earliest.

Eesmaa added that while he supports the statement, the Center Party is set to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

"It is titled 'Ajaloomälust ja mäletamisest' (Of Historical Memory and Remembering) and tied to recent statements by Russia concerning the Second World War and rather mean utterances aimed at Poland. There are several reasons. Let it be said once more than we have not concluded these discussions yet," Eesmaa emphasized.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

russiapolandmolotov-ribbentrop pactworld war ii
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:46

Center secretary general: Losing power in Tartu a failure

18:44

Prosecutor's office investigating potential MP conflict of interest

18:20

Tallinn hoping to finish adjusting Reidi Road traffic lights by spring

18:02

Archer Lisell Jäätma wins France round to go top in world rankings

17:37

Riigikogu weighing statement to rectify Russia's treatment of history

17:13

5G frequency permits discussed by both Supreme Court and Riigikogu

16:51

Income tax returns can be filed in Estonia from February 15

16:29

Tartu mayor: Continuing coalition with Center would have defied logic

16:11

Estonia granted short-term work permits to 28,297 in 2019

15:31

Gallery: Nature showing signs of spring in mid-January

15:07

Former SDE Tallinn City Commissioner joins Center Party

14:49

Estonia not to be represented at Holocaust remembrance event in Israel

14:23

Gallery: Director Tanel Toom wins Postimees' Person of the Year award

14:07

Man who smuggled €130,000 in his socks into Estonia given five-year ban

13:47

Oil shale mining waste products to be used in Rail Baltic construction

13:13

Survey: Majority of people think improving welfare should be state's goal

12:39

Anett Kontaveit Australian Open first round match postponed to Wednesday

12:11

Estonian economy estimated to grow no more than 2.5 percent in 2020

11:44

Ratas: Coalition collapse in Tartu a teachable moment

11:17

Prime minister attends World Economic Forum in Switzerland

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: