Narva cannot financially support the renovation of Alexander Church

The city of Narva does not have the money to support the renovation of the Alexander Church (Aleksandri kirik) but could contribute to the construction of a parking lot, Mayor of Narva Aleksei Yevgrafov told the Ministry of the Interior.

Yevgrafov said: "Unfortunately, the city of Narva does not have the opportunity to support the renovation of the Alexander Church building in Narva. However, the Narva City Government wishes to contribute to the renovation of the church and considers that consideration could be given, for example, to the construction of a parking lot on I. Grafovi Street 24 next to the church."

He also acknowledged that, so far, no funding has been earmarked for the construction of the parking lot in the city's 2020 budget. The mayor promised to make funds available for the car park to be built by the time the church building was open to the public in 2022.

On January 30, the government approved the use of Narva's Alexander Church as a public building which had been suggested by Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas (Isamaa). The total cost of the renovation and construction of the building is estimated to be at least €2.5 million.

Minister of Culture Tõnis Lukas said: "The renovated building will be able to host concerts, conferences and receptions in the future, as well as worship services and exhibitions. The Narva Alexander Church is a building with great tourism potential and must be open to the Estonian people. After considering all the options, I believe we have found the best solution for the building. As a cultural monument it is best preserved when it is in use."

