Sume music festival to be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor

In July, music festival Sume will be held in Tallinn's Noblessner harbor and will feature NOËP, Nublu and Ewert & The Two Dragons.

For the first time, the festival will bring domestic music to the stage and there will be performances by Nublu, NOËP, Ewert and The Two Dragons, Liis Lemsalu, Rita Ray and Gram-Of-Fun.

A second stage will be curated by record company TIKS. It will feature singer Anett, EIK, Joshua Stephenz, Sander Mölder, YASMYN, Frankie Animal and others.

The festival will take place on July 4. Tickets go on sale on February 10.

