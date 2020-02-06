ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Estonian national tests negative for novel coronavirus

BNS
Wuhan coronavirus under the 2019-nCoV microscope.
Wuhan coronavirus under the 2019-nCoV microscope. Source: Tao Liu et al.
A 26-year-old Estonian woman who traveled to Tallinn from Hong Kong on Wednesday and was taken to hospital by the emergency medical services to be tested for the novel coronavirus, was declared healthy, Postimees reports.

The woman called the ambulance herself after she started displaying symptoms of an upper respiratory tract infection, the Health Board said.

The emergency medical services used the personal protective equipment required in this situation, and the woman was taken to the West Tallinn Central Hospital until the Health Board had confirmed her test results.

The sample taken from the woman was the first one to be tested for the 2019-nCoV strain in Estonia. 2019-nCoV tests are only carried out when a person is suspected to have contracted the virus by a health care professional. 

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (EDCD) said there is a moderate-to-high likelihood of additional imported cases in the EU/EEA. The likelihood of observing further transmission within the EU is estimated as low if cases are detected early and appropriate infection prevention and control practices are implemented.

The Estonian Health Board believes there is a medium risk of the virus being imported to Estonia.

 The Health Board advises against travelling to China and in particular to the affected areas. The World Health Organization does not recommend imposing travel or trade restrictions, however.

Editor: Helen Wright

