Interior minister meets high-level law enforcement officials on US trip

Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) with DEA chief Preston L. Grubbs.
Photo: Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) with DEA chief Preston L. Grubbs. Author: Interior ministry
Interior minister Mart Helme (EKRE) met with department of justice, Federal Bureau of Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and other law enforcement officials while on a recent trip to he United States.

The interior minister, whose trip coincided with foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu's (Isamaa) official visit, met DEA chief Preston L. Grubbs, the interior ministry said.

"[Grubbs] confirmed that Estonia is one of their best partners, because our people act quickly and efficiently and adhere to the agreements," Helme said of the meeting.

"In the U.S., cannabis use is legalized in many states and so they have a good overview of what it has led to. Cooperation and mutual learning on this issue will continue in the future," Helme added, without reportedly elaborating on what the legalization had led to.

Helme also thanked the FBI Academy, which he also visited, for its contribution in training Estonian experts. Deputy Director of Education at the academy, Renae McDermott, is to visit Tallinn in the autumn, according to ERR.

The meeting also discussed the fight against money laundering, where the justice department also shared its experience and know-how.

The so-called Three Seas initiative, a forum of twelve EU states in the European Union connecting the Adriatic, Baltic and Black Seas, was also on the table with House of Representatives members including Steve Scalise (R), Robert Aderholt (R) and Ron Estes (R).

Editor: Andrew Whyte

mart helmewar on drugsestonian-us relationsanti-money laundering laws
