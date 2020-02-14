ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Estonia in transitional justice and child protection UNSC meeting ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Undersecretary of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer
Undersecretary of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer Source: Foreign ministry
News

A UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York this week focused on protecting children in armed conflicts, and supporting countries emerging from crises after widespread and systematic violations of international law, including human rights.

Estonia, which holds a non-permanent seat on the UNSC, was represented by Undersecretary of the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Märt Volmer. Belgium, which holds the UNSC presidency, organized the meeting.

Volmer said both discussions were important and connected by the aim to alleviate human suffering.

"In 2018 alone, more than 12 000 children were killed or seriously injured in conflicts, and tens of thousands of minors are currently forced to participate in warfare," Volmer said, according to a foreign ministry press release.

"The UN is doing substantial work to reduce this number, and on Wednesday, I was delighted to endorse practical guidelines for negotiators and mediators on behalf of Estonia, along with other members of the UNSC. This will help further integrate child protection in peace processes," he added.

His Majesty, King of the Belgians Philippe I, also spoke at the meeting. 

Volmer drew parallels with Estonia's experience after the restoration of its independence, the context of the discussions on transitional justice.

"If we intend transitional justice mechanisms to truly heal grief-stricken communities, the measures taken need to be comprehensive and based on international law. Based on our own national experience, in order overcome the harmful legacy of mass atrocity crimes, it is vital to build strong institutions capable of preserving rule of law and ensuring human rights for all," Volmer said. 

Estonia supports international and independent efforts to collect data and preserve evidence of human rights violations, including in the current crises in Syria and Myanmar (Burma), the ministry says.  

The UNSC also adopted a resolution on Libya this week, aimed at helping to reduce external interference and bring the warring parties in the ongoing civil war there to the negotiating table.

Before the vote on the resolution, Märt Volmer read a joint statement from Estonia, Belgium, France, Germany and former UNSC member Poland to stress, among other things, the importance of ensuring a ceasefire in that country.

Volmer also held a bilateral meeting with the Foreign Minister of Guatemala Pedro Brolo, while in New York. The pair covered the importance of cybersecurity, climate change and its effect on Guatemala's economy, plus Estonia's experience with the implementation of digital services and opportunities for cooperation in the digital domain, the ministry said.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

unlibyainternational lawun security council non-permanent seatunscmärt volmerestonia in the unscchild welfare
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Radio Tallinn
Estonia and Brexit
Watch Again
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
17:44

Minister: Tartu tire dump fire would mean evacuating a third of residents

17:08

Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš to visit Estonia next week

16:38

Estonia in transitional justice and child protection UNSC meeting

16:05

Tax board chief: Half a million taxpayers due a rebate

15:29

148,000 file 2019 income tax returns by Friday lunchtime

14:57

Interview: Eesti Laul's first six semi-finalists

14:16

Justice minister calls for court system to go fully digital

13:31

Scottish percussion virtuoso Evelyn Glennie comes to Estonia

12:58

Supreme court chief proposes relaxing court media restrictions

12:29

Auditor general: State budget becoming increasingly opaque

11:56

Jõe and Pronksi streets to get cycle lanes, improved sidewalks

11:27

Lawyer: MS Estonia agreement does not preclude official wreck exploration

10:21

Expert: Europe's Huawei issues linked to existing dependency on the company

09:44

Tänak fifth in Rally Sweden initial stage

09:12

Huawei rejects Estonian intelligence agency 5G fears, mounts PR drive

08:56

European Biathlon Championships will not be held in Otepää

08:20

Foreign minister, Swedish parliament speaker discuss regional cooperation

13.02

Tartu deputy mayor to get €8,000 compensation after vote of no confidence

13.02

European Commission ups Estonia's 2020 growth forecast to 2.2 percent

13.02

Social Democrats seeking to amend Citizenship Act

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: