Foreign Ministry supports development projects with more than €1.2 million

The Foreign Ministry will fund development cooperation projects in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine, Belarus and Afghanistan with more than €1.2 million.

In total €1,220,000 will be spent on projects which support women and children, ICT solutions, communications, education, and good governance.

€400,000 has been earmarked for Ukraine. It is intended for supporting good governance, including fighting corruption and implementing ICT solutions in public administration, as well as media and strategic communication, advancing small businesses and improving the education system. Preference is given to projects with a connection to eastern Ukraine, and aimed at women and internally displaced people.

Georgia will receive €350,000 from the Foreign Ministry, and it will go towards areas such as improving the quality of education, supporting regional development and small businesses, as well as human rights, a healthy society and environmental sustainability.

The sum allocated for Afghanistan is €200,000 and it is aimed at improving the education of women and children, and entrepreneurship, as well as improving the availability of health services.

Moldova stands to receive €150,000 from the call for proposals. Areas supported include education, women and young people in business, as well as supporting and developing good governance at the municipal level.

€120,000 is intended for projects in Belarus with the aim of improving vocational and higher education, women and young people in business, and implementing ICT solutions in the public and private sector.

An information day for the call for proposals is held at the Foreign Ministry on March 3 at 10 a.m. and the deadline for proposals is March 24 at 12 noon.

