Opposition parties initiate no-confidence motion in Tallinn deputy mayor

Tallinn city council opposition parties are to initiate a no-confidence motion in deputy mayor Betina Beškina (Center), citing a lack of due care in the area of childcare, something she is responsible for.

Opposition Reform party leader Kristen Michal, one of the councilors behind the motion proposed on Wednesday, says that Beškina, whose responsibility is social affairs, took a reckless stance in not ensuring all state funding required for childcare reached those in need and for whom it was intended.

Michal said that Mart Luik, chair of the Isamaa group at the council chamber, and Mart Kallas, EKRE chair, were of the same mind.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) is still formulating its position and wants to meet with the deputy mayor first, according to ERR's online news in Estonian.

Center is in office alone in Tallinn, with Reform, EKRE, SDE and Isamaa all in opposition.

"The task of the municipality is to support families in need, whether it is because of the child's special needs, adapting to a new living environment or the family's financial situation. The state is providing the money, but Tallinn is only handing out part of that to the children, "Michal said.

According to ERR, in 2019 the state allotted €1,385 per month for the care of children who lack parental care. However, Tallinn City Government has allocated €385 per child for those in child care homes, and €240 per month for those in foster homes, leaving around €1,000 assigned to that use unaccounted for.

In total, the amount of unused childcare funds in 2019 came to nearly a million euros.

According to a report in daily Eesti Päevaleht (link in Estonian) Beškina, under whose remit the money falls, had been unaware of this too.

"Deputy mayor Betina Beškina is responsible for ensuring that those in need receive the care, assistance and services that Tallinn requires, and that these are funded. The fact that Tallinn has provided €385 per month to children without parental care in 2019, and the deputy mayor in charge of social affairs has been silent on this fact, demonstrates that the social sector in Tallinn is not well run. This kind of leadership in this area shows serious negligence, and Tallinn does not need reckless people as deputy mayor of social affairs," Michal went on.

