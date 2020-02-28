ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Motion of no-confidence against Tallinn deputy mayor fails

A motion of no-confidence against Deputy Mayor Betina Beškina (Center), initiated by opposition parties in the Tallinn City Council, did not win enough votes to pass on Friday, meaning Beskina will continue in office.

The motion of no-confidence was supported by 33 deputies in the 79-member council. "In order for distrust to gain support, at least 40 city council members need to vote in favor. Today's vote clearly showed that Tallinn City Council trusts the deputy mayor," commented Tiit Terik, a Beškina's fellow party member from the Center Party.

The only item on the agenda of Friday's extraordinary session of the City Council was the motion of no-confidence against Deputy Mayor Beškina, made by members of the Reform Party, the Social Democratic Party (SDE), the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and the Isama.

With the exception of Terik and Toivo Tootsen, the party's deputies did not attend Friday's extraordinary sitting. In addition, six opposition ambassadors and non-attached council members were also absent.

Kristen Michal, one of the initiators of the mistrust from the Reform Party, said the no-confidence vote was prompted by unspent state funding to create better opportunities for children without parental care.

Editor: Helen Wright

