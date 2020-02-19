Suspected drug trafficker runs over two police officers in Lasnamäe

On Wednesday morning, two Northern Prefecture Criminal Police officers were injured in Tallinn when a 25-year-old man ran over them in a car.

One of the officers was seriously injured and the second officer suffered minor injuries.

At approximately 10 a.m. the officers went to arrest a man in Kärberi Street in Lasnamäe, in a parking lot who was suspected of drug trafficking.

To avoid being arrested, a 25-year-old man rammed an Opel passenger car into an unmarked police vehicle and then ran over two policemen. The car drove over the leg of a 24-year-old police officer, causing serious injury and a 30-year-old police officer's foot.

Both policemen were taken to hospital by ambulance and their lives are not in danger, the North Prefecture said.

The man who ran over the police escaped from the scene by car and was found at 11 a.m. in Maardu. The driver came to East Harju Station at 11:30 a.m. and was detained. He has been repeatedly convicted of trafficking offenses in the past.

Northern prefecture head Kristian Jaani said police officers stand up for the safety of Estonian people every day by risking their lives and health.

He said: "Attacks on police officers with have such serious consequences are rare, but on average, once a week, a police officer carrying out their duties is physically attacked. As a result, there are no challenges or tasks in police work which can be considered simple or routine, I wish my injured colleagues a speedy recovery and as an organization, we support the entire Northern Prefecture Criminal Police team."

President Kersti Kaljulaid also made a statement about the incident saying an attack on the police is an attack on the security of all of us. She wished the injured police officers a good recovery.

"The Estonian police are the force that protects us from evil and violence and provides all people in Estonia with a sense of security. An attack against the police is an attack against the security of all of us," the head of state said on her social media page, BNS reports.

"I wish a speedy recovery to the injured police officers. My thoughts are with all those on whom our sense of security depends. Thank you all!" she added.

Prime Minister Juri Ratas (Center) wrote on his own social media account that such events are reminder of how selfless and dangerous the daily work of the police can be.

"Attacks against a law enforcement officer are always an attack against the Estonian state and our people. No matter how rare such events are, we all deserve less violence in our country," Ratas said, according to BNS.

"I sincerely thank the policemen who did their job properly and conscientiously, and wish them a speedy recovery and strength," the prime minister added.

Interior Minister Mart Helme (EKRE) also wished the two officers a speedy recovery.

"Police officers risk their lives and health every day to ensure a safe living environment. Today is one of those days when, unfortunately, two criminal police officers were injured during an arrest. I wish them a speedy recovery," he said.

