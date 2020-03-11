ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Foreign ministry advises against travel to Spain, Egypt and Israel ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tallinn.
Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
The Foreign Ministry is advising against traveling to Egypt, Israel and the Community of Madrid and Basque Country in Spain due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

A statement from the ministry said regarding the rest of Spain, it recommends considering whether the trip is absolutely essential.

Adding, travelers should be aware that measures aimed at stopping the virus could be imposed across the whole country and the danger of being quarantined or included in an area of restricted movement can emerge suddenly.

Estonian citizens who are having trouble returning home are advised to contact the consular assistance emergency helpline: +372 53 01 9999 (24 h).

The ministry asks people to register their trips abroad on the ministry website and checking the latest travel restrictions on the same page.

More information about the coronavirus can be found on the website of the Health Board.

Currently, the Health Board has defined the People's Republic of China, Italy, Iran and South Korea as risk areas.

In addition to risk areas, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs advises against travelling to Japan, Singapore, France, Germany, Spain, Israel and Egypt. We also ask everyone to reconsider the necessity of all foreign travel.

People travelling to and living in risk areas have a high likelihood of contagion. The Estonian Health Board recommends people who have been to areas where the virus is spreading to remain, if possible, at home for 14 days after returning to Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

ministry of foreign affairsisraelspainegyptcoronaviruscovid-19
