Valga-Valka checkpoint still open for those working across border

Valga/Valka border crossing.
Valga/Valka border crossing. Source: ERR
People who have to cross the Estonian-Latvian border at the Valga-Valka checkpoint for work reasons may still do so, the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) has announced, following the imposition of border controls between the two Schengen Zone countries overnight Monday to Tuesday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic and which would normally require a 14-day quarantine period for all entering Estonia.

Those working in Valka, Latvia, who are resident in Valga, Estonia, can cross the border for work and return without having to quarantine, provided they can prove, in conjunction with their employer, their place of work, the PPA said in a press release.

The reverse is also the case for residents of Valka coming to work in Valga. These individuals must apply for permission from the PPA. The application must include the individual's name, date of birth, ID number, travel document and proof of employment in Estonia and be either emailed to the PPA or produced on the ground at the border checkpoint. Applications will be reviewed and replied to within 24 hours, the PPA says.

The PPA says it is working with business to ensure the smooth cross-border work journeys between the twin towns.

At the same time, the authority is asking the public to act responsibly in the interests of their health and well-being and that of others.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

ppavalga-valkaestonian bordercoronaviruscoronavirus measurescoronavirus in latviacoronavirus emergency meaasures
