Latvia allows Estonians and Lithuanians to cross border for work

The Latvian government legalized the cross-border employment of Estonians and Lithuanians during the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and workers no longer have to complete a 14-day quarantine period.

So far, there has been no official position issued by Latvia as the country has not closed the European Union's internal borders during the crisis.

The decision of the Latvian government means Estonians and Lithuanians working in Latvia and Latvians working in neighboring countries no longer have to remain in quarantine for two weeks when crossing the Latvian border. However, the requirement still applies to people who enter the country but are not for work purposes.

Speaking to ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" from the Valga/ Valka border town ERR correspondent Ragnar Kond said people moving around the town outside of work hours may be checked by police.

In order to cross the border, workers must show employment documents proving they have a job in Latvia. Crossing the border is only allowed for work and not for shopping.

