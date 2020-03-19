HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread

The annual HeadRead literary festival, originally due to take place in Tallinn in late May, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been postponed to September, organizers have announced.

The festival is now to be held from September 9-13 this year, with the program and guests to be announced in due course – though 90 percent of those signed up for May's original dates have already confirmed, the organizers have announced in a press release.

Organizers say the event will cover all literary genres, with opportunities to meet renowned writers from across the world as well as the best the Estonian literary scene has to offer.

The main festival venues will be the Estonian Writers' Union (Eesti Kirjanike Liit), the Estonian Children's Literature Centre (Eesti Lastekirjanduse Keskus), the Tallinn Central Library (Tallinna Keskraamatukogu) and Kellerteater.

The organizers also join calls from the culture sector not to ask for refunds for cancelled performances, events etc. in order to help the sphere survive, and notes that reading can be done in any case, at any time

The festivals site and blog, which will also keep up to date with developments, book recommendations and other information, is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!