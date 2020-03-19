ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR News
Last year's HeadRead event, here featuring a conversation with Swedish journalist and author David Lagercrantz.
Last year's HeadRead event, here featuring a conversation with Swedish journalist and author David Lagercrantz. Source: Dmitri Kotjuh
News

The annual HeadRead literary festival, originally due to take place in Tallinn in late May, is the latest casualty of the coronavirus pandemic, and has been postponed to September, organizers have announced.

The festival is now to be held from September 9-13 this year, with the program and guests to be announced in due course – though 90 percent of those signed up for May's original dates have already confirmed, the organizers have announced in a press release.

Organizers say the event will cover all literary genres, with opportunities to meet renowned writers from across the world as well as the best the Estonian literary scene has to offer.

The main festival venues will be the Estonian Writers' Union (Eesti Kirjanike Liit), the Estonian Children's Literature Centre (Eesti Lastekirjanduse Keskus), the Tallinn Central Library (Tallinna Keskraamatukogu) and Kellerteater.

The organizers also join calls from the culture sector not to ask for refunds for cancelled performances, events etc. in order to help the sphere survive, and notes that reading can be done in any case, at any time

The festivals site and blog, which will also keep up to date with developments, book recommendations and other information, is here.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

tallinnheadreadheadread festivalcoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
15:26

Tallink launches vessel between Estonia and Germany

15:19

Foreign ministry issues flight info, travel options for return to Estonia

15:08

Government launches €2 billion economic support package Updated

15:02

Euroapteek pharmacy chain says reforms during coronavirus outbreak risky

14:31

PPA: No rise in domestic violence, await effects of coronavirus measures

14:28

HeadRead literary festival postponed to September due to coronavirus spread

13:51

Simson: European Commission is working on creating green corridors

13:36

Health Board: Nine new cases of coronavirus diagnosed, total rises to 267

13:27

Fraudsters seeking profit from emergency situation, police warns

13:03

Government to weigh up raft of anti-drink-driving measures

12:29

Security companies: price of protective masks has risen ten-fold

12:04

Russian Embassy recommends citizens in Estonia go home in coronavirus wake

11:46

Waste from quarantining households should be kept separate from the rest

11:26

Media union asks for a four-month tax holiday for private media

10:59

Departures of Tallinn-Saint Petersburg-Moscow train temporarily suspended

10:42

NATO personnel entering Estonia not quarantined, checks still conducted

10:21

Employers' body chief: Each emergency day equals week of economic recovery

10:01

Family doctor's referral now necessary for coronavirus test

09:44

MTA considers extending deadline for submitting income tax returns

09:19

Saaremaa mayor tests positive for coronavirus

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: