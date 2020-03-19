ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Government decision frees up €210 million of EU funding ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE).
Minister of Finance Martin Helme (EKRE). Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

The government at its meeting on Thursday approved a new list of structural funding measures that will free up €210 million in subsidies for Estonia.

"These are measures necessary for implementing the operational programme of the EU Cohesion Policy funds. After approving it we can start using the Cohesion Policy performance reserve of €210 million," Finance Minister Martin Helme (EKRE) said at a press conference.

"That is, after making good use of EU money, we will be paid a so-called bonus which we will be able to put into practice as soon as possible," he added.

After the proposals of ministries and government officials, the necessary resources for implementing the measures have been reworked. Changes have been made to benchmarks and implementing entities.

The allocation of the performance reserve was agreed in 2019 during debates concerning state budget and budgetary strategies.

--

Editor: Anders Nõmm

structural fundsestonia in the eucoronavirus in estonia
