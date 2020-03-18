EU gives €295 million to Estonia to fight coronavirus

Estonia is to receive €295 million in European Commission-proposed structural funds, aimed at mitigating the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, the government office said Tuesday evening. The money comes from a total of €37 billion which is being said aside for the purpose and distributed between all 27 Member States.

The funds' use will include help for small- to medium-sized enterprises and measures to mitigate or avoid large scale job losses or loss of income.

The money was discussed at a video conference meeting Tuesday evening of EU leaders from all 27 Member States, chaired by President of the European Council Charles Michel and also attended by President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde.

EU imposes 30-day travel ban

The EU leaders also endorsed the European Commission's border guidelines for Member States which aim to mitigate coronavirus risk while ensuring the continued flow of essential and vital goods and services.

To that end an initial 30-day limit on unnecessary travel to and from outside the union and the Schengen Area of free movement.

It is Member States' responsibility to ensure restrictions of travel by third-country nationals at the union's external borders. Estonia has an external EU border along its eastern frontier with the Russian Federation.

