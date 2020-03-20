ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Patients to receive coronavirus test results online ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
Computer.
Computer. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Test results for coronavirus (COVID-19) can now be found online through the www.digilugu.ee patient portal, the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (Tervise ja Heaolu Infosüsteemide Keskus) said.

Katrin Reinhold, manager of TEHIK, said that the solution was created to inform people more rapidly about their results but also to alleviate the burden on family medicine centers, which have been tasked with issuing referrals to people with coronavirus symptoms as well as informing them of their test results.

"In order to spare people who have been tested for the coronavirus from having to call the already overburdened family medicine centers for their analyses and the results, we added a link to the home page of the patient portal enabling everyone to access their test results," Reinhold said, adding that those who had been tested earlier will also find their results on the system.

People are tested for the COVID-19 virus upon the family doctor's referral.

Results are delivered within two working days and can be accessed through the www.digilugu.ee patient portal, which also provides additional information and guidelines in Estonian, Russian and English.

If needed, the information is also relayed by family doctors.

-- 

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19health and welfare information systems center
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
18:34

Estonian analysts: Economic measures may have to be extended

18:10

Tartu to start delivering school lunches to disadvantaged children

17:50

Foreign ministry, AlphaGIS launch crisis travel map for European transit

17:30

Most patients in hospital with coronavirus come from Saaremaa

17:08

Isamaa leader: Pension reform will likely drag on

17:06

Estonians stop buying alcohol in Latvia after border controls reintroduced

16:37

Patients to receive coronavirus test results online

16:19

Tallink to cut staff salaries by 30 percent due to coronavirus effects

16:03

President takes dispute over pension reform to the Supreme Court

15:55

Sillamäe youth center hosting online concerts this week

15:36

Tartu University Hospital expands emergency ward to treat COVID-19 patients

15:14

Party pollster: Coronavirus effects not reached latest survey

14:52

Government may decide to invest €125 million in new oil shale plant

14:20

Government approves €250 million unemployment fund for coronavirus support

14:11

Fuel prices falling in Estonian filling stations

13:51

Seasonal influenza cases in decline

13:28

Enefit Green looking at wind farm possibilities near Pärnu

13:03

Union: Sick domestic violence victims should be accommodated in hotels

12:28

Musician Koit Toome: My schedule is empty until summer for first time ever

12:03

Injured seal pup found on Tallinn beach

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: