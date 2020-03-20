Patients to receive coronavirus test results online

Test results for coronavirus (COVID-19) can now be found online through the www.digilugu.ee patient portal, the Health and Welfare Information Systems Center (Tervise ja Heaolu Infosüsteemide Keskus) said.

Katrin Reinhold, manager of TEHIK, said that the solution was created to inform people more rapidly about their results but also to alleviate the burden on family medicine centers, which have been tasked with issuing referrals to people with coronavirus symptoms as well as informing them of their test results.

"In order to spare people who have been tested for the coronavirus from having to call the already overburdened family medicine centers for their analyses and the results, we added a link to the home page of the patient portal enabling everyone to access their test results," Reinhold said, adding that those who had been tested earlier will also find their results on the system.

People are tested for the COVID-19 virus upon the family doctor's referral.

Results are delivered within two working days and can be accessed through the www.digilugu.ee patient portal, which also provides additional information and guidelines in Estonian, Russian and English.

If needed, the information is also relayed by family doctors.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!