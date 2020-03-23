ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Emergency situation sees support for Jüri Ratas rise ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

ERR, ERR News
Prime minister Jüri Ratas addressing the Riigikogu.
Prime minister Jüri Ratas addressing the Riigikogu. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Support for Prime Minister Jüri Ratas (Center) has increased recently, according to a survey commissioned by daily Eesti Päevaleht (EPL). Thirty-six percent of respondents supported the prime minister, up from 30 percent the previous month. Opposition Reform Party leader Kaja Kallas' support remained unchanged from the previous month, at 26 percent. The research was conducted by pollsters Turu-uuringute in early March.

From November to January, the head of government enjoyed a level of 36-37 percent from respondents, with Reform's Kaja Kallas around 10 percentage points behind this, in the EPL-commissioned research.

However, in February, support for Ratas' declined, including among voters of non-Estonian ethnicity in Ida-Viru County, a traditional Center stronghold, to 30 percent.

The return in the early March figures to the previous level was, according to EPL (link in Estonian) largely the result of his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the declaration of an emergency situation (declared on March 12-ed.). During unexpected crises, the credibility of those in power tends to increase, EPL said.

Since both Reform and the other parties represented at the Riigikogu (the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE), Isamaa, and the Social Democratic Party (SDE) saw no change in support levels, suggests that Ratas' retrieved the support from non-Estonian ethnicities which he had lost in February, as well as obtaining support from those who previously had expressed on preference.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

jüri ratassupport pollscoronaviruscoronavirus emergency situationcoronavirus emergency meaasures
