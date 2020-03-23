Dentists: Scheduled treatment has to be stopped immediately

Estonian Dental Association has appealed to the Prime Minister and the emergency situation committee to stop scheduled dental treatment as soon as possible.

According to the president of the association Piret Väli, it is critical to react in a timely manner, as it has been done in Lithuania, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Belgium, Cyprus, Denmark, France, Portugal, Switzerland and Northern Ireland, where scheduled dental treatment has already been cancelled.

"During procedures, a constant cloud of aerosol that will cover all objects in a five-meter radius is present in a dental office. In this environment, dental practitioners cannot prevent the spreading of the virus by using normal means of protection and dental offices are becoming possible sources of infection. Situation, in which people continue scheduled dental treatment, will endanger the lives of people and the medical sector as a whole, because additional patients will encumber the health care system," Väli added in a press release.

The proposal to stop scheduled treatments is supported by Reet Mändar, professor at the Research Group of Human Microbial Ecology in University of Tartu, according to whom safe dental work requires highly protective equipment in the current epidemiological situation. These means, however, are scarce.

According to the association, safety equipment should only be used in cases of emergency treatment. "We have reached an agreement with dental offices in all Estonian counties to continue providing first aid, but many clinics are short of protective gear as they have directed it to state health facilities," Väli explained.

EHL recommends to stop scheduled dental treatments for at least two weeks.

