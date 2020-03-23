ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
BNS
News

Pharmacists do not have any protective face masks to sell to the general public even though they are wearing them themselves while at work, the Estonian Pharmacies Association said, calling for the public's understanding.

Hoarding of protective masks has been ongoing since the coronavirus outbreak first began in China, and as a result, said masks have not been available at Estonian pharmacies for a while, spokespeople for the Pharmacies Association said.

Like any other health care workers, pharmacists, too, wear masks to protect themselves and customers alike. As pharmacists daily come into contact with hundreds of people, all of whom may be potential virus carriers, the state has allocated masks to them from the defense forces' reserve. Pharmacists wearing masks while being unable to sell them to people has sparked indignation among customers.

Pharmaceuticals can only be sold by a trained professional. For that reason it is vital that pharmacists should be able to continue using personal protection equipment in order to prevent pharmacies closing due to pharmacists falling ill, the association said.

In relation to family doctors and hospitals calling off outpatient appointments and treatment, a large share of the population needs something from the pharmacy, which has imposed large burdens on pharmacies and increased the workload of pharmacists by severalfold. The personal protection equipment allocated from the state's reserve is used to protect both customers and pharmacists, who also serve as first-level health care workers, providing advice on pharmaceuticals and minor health issues alike, the Pharmacies Association said.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

coronaviruscovid-19pharmacies association:
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}
Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
20:37

Ministry: Netherlands did not block Estonia-destined coronavirus supplies Updated

19:54

Pharmacies Association: Pharmacists cannot sell protective face masks

19:40

Health Board: Four coronavirus patients in critical condition

19:35

Helme refuses to name politicians behind recent fake news

19:25

EHIF to cover costs of coronavirus treatment, tests for uninsured people

19:13

North Estonia Medical Center doctors urge everyone to self-isolate

18:58

Coronavirus helpline receives 13,000 calls in first week

18:33

Tallinn to close public playgrounds and sports grounds

18:11

No Estonian basketball champion declared for the first time since 1942

17:27

Government launches 'chatbot' to answer coronavirus crisis queries

17:13

NGOs call on people to commemorate 1949 mass deportation at home

16:55

Foreign ministry: At least 225 Estonians trying to return home

16:36

Thousands of families facing difficult decisions because of closed borders

16:16

EDF training team in Iraq to return to Estonia

15:56

Debut renewable electricity supply tender attracts plenty of interest

15:47

Health Board: Initial forecast not fulfilled, but no time to be complacent

15:40

Tallink will continue to operate on the Paldiski-Sassnitz route Updated

15:35

Tallinn plans to replace damaged benches in Tammsaare Park

15:14

Estonian enjoying success as actress in China

14:51

Estonian commissioner: Crisis may deprive large numbers of women of income

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: