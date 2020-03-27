ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
Bolt launches parcel delivery service ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Car in Bolt livery. Photo is illustrative. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Bolt has launched a parcel delivery service in Tallinn and Tartu, enabling companies to send packages to their customers quickly and at a low cost. The service operates through the web interface and the shipment will arrive on the same day.

Aleksei Kolesnikov, Bolt's Estonian CEO, said: "With Bolt Business Delivery parcel services, we can help companies in the current difficult situation by utilizing our extensive network of managers and experience in providing transport services. The service is open to all businesses, such as restaurants, grocery stores and florists."

Depending on the courier load and distance, the parcel can reach the customer on the same date. Businesses can upload their orders as a CSV file or add them manually. The courier can be ordered immediately or at a specific delivery time within 48 hours.

When you add an order,  the sender sees the estimated cost of the service. On confirmation of the order, Bolt will send a courier who will pick up the order at the agreed time and place.

The dimensions of the package must fit in a saloon-sized car. The order can be monitored in real-time, the sender will receive notifications via the web interface, and the customer receives an SMS with the estimated time of arrival and the contact details of the courier. 

Bolt will launch the service first in Tallinn and Tartu and wants to expand it to other Estonian cities as soon as possible. During the spread of the COVID-19 virus, all Bolt delivery services will be contactless. The seller must specify where the courier is to leave the parcel and the courier is not in contact with the customer. 

Editor: Helen Wright

