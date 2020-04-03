ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

News
ERR
ETV+
ETV+ Source: Владислава Снурникова/ERR
News

An increase of weekly viewers to 200,000 shows that people who previously only followed certain shows, are not following the channel regularly.

The importance of the local Russian language channel is illustrated by the Kantar Emor monitoring study which states that ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel, is significantly more reliable than other Russian language television channels.

During different days, "Aktuaalne kaamera" was followed by 38,000 people via ETV+. In addition to the everyday news, ETV+ mediates a live show taking place in Ida-Viru County "Narva stuudio. Rahvale tähtis"".

During March, the number of viewers of ETV+'s own programs also increased. The most viewed programs during the last two weeks of March were "Insight", "Peegel", "Oma tõde", "Kes keda" and "Nädala intervjuu". The audience of the ETV+ morning program "Kofe+" has risen also, depending on the weekday, more than two-fold.

The interest in ETV + programs is also confirmed by the increase in the viewing of programs on the ETV + website. The Russian-language "Aktuaalne kaamera", which is the most-watched program on ETV + on the web, stands out again.

The need for the Russian-speaking population for up-to-date information is also reflected in the growth of ERR's Russian-language news portal RUS.err.ee. The number of visitors to the portal has increased over a long time period, but in the first full week of the emergency, this number rose to a record of 266,000 visitors.

In addition to the portal and television news, Radio 4 broadcasts Russian-language news and current affairs daily.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

etv+"peegel"
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

Emergency situation
Radio Tallinn
Watch Again
Estonia and Brexit
About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news
12:29

Kohtla-Järve city government closed after chair found coronavirus-positive

12:26

Health Board: 103 new coronavirus cases diagnosed, total 961

12:11

Farmer: Agriculture labor shortage cannot be solved by hiring city workers

11:47

Passenger ferries to Finland continue to next week as restrictions held up

11:28

National Opera to broadcast performances online from Saturday

11:04

Aab: Local governments to receive €130 million from supplementary budget

10:44

Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly

10:26

Estonian firm offering Ukrainian police cadets cyber hygiene training

09:47

Vikerraadio's online Estonian dictation test starts at 10.30 a.m. Friday

09:31

Elering reports €32.8 million net profit for 2019

09:06

Overnight storms cause 1,639 power outages as of Friday morning

08:44

Foreign minister joins NATO counterparts in coronavirus remote meeting

08:27

Interior ministry rejects further coronavirus restrictions in Võru

08:04

Kuressaare Hospital not overburdened yet, likely to change next week

07:48

Prime minister: Pandemic situation likely to worsen in coming weeks

07:29

Jürgen Ligi: Crisis needs finance minister, but we don't have one right now

02.04

Estonian coronavirus hackathon transforms into global movement

02.04

Foreigners from third countries who lose their jobs must leave Estonia

02.04

Estonia joins EU countries 'deeply concerned' for rule of law

02.04

Eesti Energia says oil shale supplies to last for several months

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: