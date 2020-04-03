Interest in ETV+ programs in Russian has increased significantly

An increase of weekly viewers to 200,000 shows that people who previously only followed certain shows, are not following the channel regularly.

The importance of the local Russian language channel is illustrated by the Kantar Emor monitoring study which states that ETV+, ERR's Russian-language TV channel, is significantly more reliable than other Russian language television channels.

During different days, "Aktuaalne kaamera" was followed by 38,000 people via ETV+. In addition to the everyday news, ETV+ mediates a live show taking place in Ida-Viru County "Narva stuudio. Rahvale tähtis"".

During March, the number of viewers of ETV+'s own programs also increased. The most viewed programs during the last two weeks of March were "Insight", "Peegel", "Oma tõde", "Kes keda" and "Nädala intervjuu". The audience of the ETV+ morning program "Kofe+" has risen also, depending on the weekday, more than two-fold.

The interest in ETV + programs is also confirmed by the increase in the viewing of programs on the ETV + website. The Russian-language "Aktuaalne kaamera", which is the most-watched program on ETV + on the web, stands out again.

The need for the Russian-speaking population for up-to-date information is also reflected in the growth of ERR's Russian-language news portal RUS.err.ee. The number of visitors to the portal has increased over a long time period, but in the first full week of the emergency, this number rose to a record of 266,000 visitors.

In addition to the portal and television news, Radio 4 broadcasts Russian-language news and current affairs daily.

--

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!